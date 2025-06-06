Curb waste imports or be a toxic dump, Thai MP warns

Listen to this article

Thailand could become the "world's dump site" if swift action is not taken to crack down on illegal and hazardous waste imports, warned Nitipon Piwmow, MP for the People's Party.

Mr Nitipon, who also serves as the first vice chairman of the House of Representatives' ad hoc committee on El Niño-related drought prevention and mitigation, issued the warning in a Facebook post on World Environment Day.

He cited a report from the Basel Action Network (BAN), a US-based NGO that monitors the global trade in hazardous waste.

According to BAN, 35 cargo ships from the United States are scheduled to dock at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province between May 30 and June 21. These vessels are reportedly carrying 222 containers of hazardous waste, 219 containing electronic waste and three containing plastic waste. Some shipments have arrived, while others are in transit.

Mr Nitipon urged the government to take immediate steps to inspect and reject the cargo, warning that the shipments violate both Thai law and international conventions on hazardous waste.

"If we don't act now, Thailand risks becoming the world's dumping ground for toxic waste," he said.

Mr Nitipon stressed that the continued importation of such materials, often under the guise of temporary storage before re-export to China, represents a dangerous legal loophole.

"Even if the waste is labelled as in transit, there is a real risk of environmental contamination," he warned. "This could lead to certain areas becoming de facto dumping grounds, with long-term pollution consequences."

Despite laws prohibiting the import of electronic waste and plastic scrap, Mr Nitipon said illegal shipments slip through the system. He linked the issue to "zero-dollar" businesses that exploit legal grey areas to import prohibited waste. This is processed into cheap raw materials for substandard products or exported.