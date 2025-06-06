Govt 'committed' to joining OECD

Thailand remains committed to aligning its digital economy with international standards by pursuing membership in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

It released a statement highlighting remarks by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa during his keynote speech at the OECD session titled "Promoting Investment in the Digital Economy for Resilience, Inclusivity, and Sustainability" held in Paris this week.

Mr Maris said Thailand plans to submit its Initial Memorandum this year and aims to complete the OECD accession process by 2030. He said joining the group would help the economy respond better to emerging global challenges.

Mr Maris described the digital economy as a key driver of Thailand's development. In 2025, the sector is expected to reach a value of nearly US$150 billion (4.9 trillion baht), equivalent to almost one-quarter of the country's GDP and representing a 7.3% increase from the previous year.

This robust growth, the foreign minister explained, reflects consistent domestic policies focused on building digital infrastructure, fostering cluster-based innovation and offering targeted funding and incentives.

In 2023 alone, the Thailand Board of Investment approved digital economy investment projects worth $7.3 billion, spanning areas such as data centres, AI, semiconductors, cloud infrastructure and digital financial services.

Thailand has also implemented key measures to enhance cybersecurity, strengthen data protection, and promote digital government services.

"Our 'Go Cloud First' policy mandates that all public agencies utilise secure cloud platforms that comply with international data protection standards," he added.

Mr Maris said OECD membership would support regulatory reforms crucial to improving the nation's digital ecosystem. It would also enhance efforts to build digital skills, streamline coordination across national strategies and advance interconnected sectors like AI and chips.

Moreover, accession would strengthen the kingdom's capabilities in addressing cybersecurity threats and digital crime while promoting the ethical, accountable and trusted use of emerging technologies, he noted.