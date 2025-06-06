Centre touts kidney disease detector

Listen to this article

KHON KAEN: The National Nanotechnology Centre (Nanotec) has launched an innovative, ready-to-use rapid test kit for kidney function in a bid to enhance the public healthcare system through early disease detection.

The test, designed for home use, is now being rolled out to the public, starting with state-run healthcare facilities in Khon Kaen province in the Northeast.

Nanotec director Uracha Ruktanonchai said this initiative aligns with the centre's broader strategy to foster a research and innovation ecosystem that drives sustainable development under the "Science and Technology Implementation for Sustainable Thailand" framework.

The strategy supports the national goals of economic growth, reduced inequality and increased self-reliance.

Ms Uracha said the kidney rapid test technology developed by Nanotec has been passed on to private sector partners, namely Innozus, Medbiosyn and Hylife Health, to enable broad market access.

Nanotec has also provided test kits to strategic partners such as the Chronic Kidney Disease Prevention Network in northeastern Thailand, the National Health Security Office Regional Office 7 and the Pharmacy Council to promote equitable access to early kidney disease screening.

Ms Uracha also revealed that the kidney test is scheduled to be included in the National Health Security benefits by October.

That would allow all individuals covered under the universal healthcare scheme to access the test free of charge as a preventive measure against non-communicable diseases.

"We've worked closely with our partners to translate lab research into practical tools for real-world use.

"This rapid kidney test exemplifies our leadership in wellness innovation and sets the stage for future development, including a planned rapid test for diabetes to further ease the burden on the healthcare system," she said.

According to recent data from the Ministry of Public Health, the government spends 12.16 billion baht annually on treatment for end-stage kidney disease, averaging 200,000 baht per patient. Alarmingly, only 1.9% of kidney disease patients are aware of their condition.

Deanpen Japrung, principal researcher of Nanotec's Responsive Material and Nanocensor Research, said the newly launched test kit is an enhanced version of the earlier AL-Strip, developed in 2020.

It offers faster results and improved accuracy, with a 96.5% accuracy rate, 91.2% sensitivity and 98% specificity. Users simply drop some urine onto a test plate and read the result within five minutes.

The test detects albumin, a protein found in blood, in urine. If the concentration exceeds 20 microgrammes per millilitre, the strip indicates a high likelihood of kidney disease, signalling the need for medical consultation.

"Early detection can significantly slow the progression of the disease, especially when accompanied by changes in diet and lifestyle," Ms Deanpen added.

The test kit's rollout in Khon Kaen is being conducted under the "Khon Kaen Model", which aims to distribute the test to all 248 public healthcare facilities in the province by 2028.

Wattana Changlao, mayor of the Khon Kaen PAO, reported that more than 30,000 new cases of kidney disease are recorded annually in the province, yet the screening rate remains low at around 50%.

He pledged close collaboration with local communities and hospitals to improve screening and ensure timely medical intervention. As part of this effort, 7,000 kits have already been distributed.