Chinese fraud suspect arrested in Chanthaburi after escaping from Pattaya police station

Police escort Li Jian, 38, a Chinese fraud suspect, from a hotel in Muang district of Chanthaburi province on Thursday night after he escaped from Pattaya police station in Chonburi province earlier that day. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A Chinese fraud suspect who made a daring escape by jumping from a second-floor window at Pattaya police station was arrested in Chanthaburi province on Thursday night after more than 17 hours of a police hunt.

Police from Muang station in Chanthaburi province apprehended Li Jian, 38, at a hotel on Maharaj Road in tambon Talad of Muang district at about 7.30pm, according to Pattaya police.

The suspect was taken back to Pattaya City at about midnight. He apparently looked stressed and exhausted. Pol Col Anek Srathongyoo, chief of Pattaya police, and investigators jointly questioned him on the third floor of the police station.

Mr Li was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya provincial court following a complaint lodged by a Chinese compatriot. Immigration police arrested him at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok as he attempted to board a flight to Vietnam on Wednesday. He was handed over to Pattaya City police station in Chon Buri.

While being questioned on the second floor of the police station, Mr Li escaped by jumping out of a window. A police officer attempted to pursue the suspect by leaping after him but sustained injuries after hitting a marble table below and was unable to continue the chase. Mr Li managed to evade capture. The suspect was later arrested in Chanthaburi province on Thursday night after police took more than 17 hours to hunt him.

According to police reports, Pattaya investigators examined CCTV footage to find clues about his escape routes. They discovered that he had hired a taxi for 4,000 baht to travel to Chanthaburi near Cambodia. The investigators then coordinated with Pol Maj Gen Phadungsak Raksasuk, chief of Chanthaburi provincial police, to hunt down the suspect.The motive behind Mr. Li’s escape remains unclear.

Chanthaburi police initially filed charges against the suspect for escaping lawful custody while under judicial detention.

A criminal record showed Mr Li was also accused of theft of a luxury watch in an area under the jurisdiction of Makkasan police station in Bangkok.