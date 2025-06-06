Meet ‘Yadom Hong Thai’ - the famous Thai herbal inhaler that’s making global waves

Yadom Hong Thai inhalers. (Photo: Hongthai Brand Official Facebook page)

Yadom Hong Thai is a widely popular Thai herbal inhaler, known not only across Thailand but also gaining recognition on the international stage.

One key moment that helped this brand go global was when a viral clip of Blackpink’s Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban showed her using Yadom Hong Thai - instantly sparking a social media trend.

Lisa Blackpink shows Yadom Hong Thai to her friends on a show. (Photo: 차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만 Channel)

More recently, the inhaler made another pop culture appearance in the Thai series Mad Unicorn on Netflix, where the female lead character was often seen using it in multiple scenes.

The main character Xiaoyu in Mad Unicorn on Netflix uses Yadom Hong Thai. (Screenshots)

So, what exactly makes Yadom Hong Thai so well-loved by both Thais and foreigners?

Tracing back to its origin, Yadom Hong Thai is a heritage brand with decades of history. Over the years, the formula has been refined more than 30 times to create its signature fresh scent.

With its slogan, “The longer you use it, the better it smells,” and its brand ethos of “We can afford a loss - but never a loss in quality,” Yadom Hong Thai has steadily earned the trust of its users.

Another standout feature is its compact, rounded bottle design that fits comfortably in the hand - perfect for carrying around anywhere. This thoughtful design helped push sales beyond 350 million baht in just one year (in 2024).

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth tries Yadom Hong Thai. (Photo: จดอ. JUSTดูIT Youtube Channel)

Currently, Yadom Hong Thai offers four main formulas:

Formula 1 - A refreshing scent that helps boost alertness

Formula 2 - A gentle scent ideal for relaxation

Cooling formula - A crisp, cool aroma that offers lasting freshness

Menthol blend - Helps relieve dizziness and nasal congestion

Yadom Hong Thai recently launched a new design: a long stick-style inhaler in a familiar shape - making it even more convenient for users on the go.

With consistent quality, authentic herbal ingredients and a unique scent profile, Yadom Hong Thai has become a favourite in many countries. It is even become a must-buy souvenir for travellers visiting Thailand - cementing its place as a rising Thai soft power.