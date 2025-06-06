Bunkers prepped near Thai-Cambodian border as fears intensify

Sa Kaeo residents fear further disruption to lives and livelihoods and hope conflict can be avoided

Members of the Armoured Infantry Battalion head towards an assembly point in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province in preparation for a potential conflict with Cambodia. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

Local residents along the Thai-Cambodian border have been driven to set up safety bunkers as the dispute over territorial claims between the governments of both nations intensifies.

Residents in Sa Kaeo province admitted anxiety about the situation to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) following a clash on May 28 that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier as well as a surge in general nationalist fervour on both sides.

They pointed to an apparent stalemate in diplomatic efforts and continuing military movements as the main cause of concern, with Wijit Intarasorn, a 65-year-old villager in Kantharalak district remarking, “I’ve been so scared I haven’t been able to sleep for days.”

Mr Wijit, who lives 62 kilometres from the site of the stepped-up military activity, spoke while setting up a safety bunker with his neighbour Satien Chaiyapakdi, 71.

Mr Wijit previously lost a leg when he stepped a mine placed to secure the border.

The neighbours said they decided to place the saferoom in between their homes to ensure they will have a place to hide if violent conflict erupts.

“We don’t know when explosions may occur and if there is fighting, we will need a place to shelter. We’ll have to stay here until officials can come and evacuate us,” Mr Satien said.

Another six official safety bunkers are available to the community at a local temple and were used by residents as recently as 2011.

Both men underlined that their community would be on the front line if clashes broke out as it is the last Thai village before the border. The tensions have already impacted their lives by making commerce and agriculture in the area more difficult, they said.

Afraid to plant crops

Amorn Molaraj, 49, explained that on top of heavy rains at this time of year, uncertainty over the border situation has impeded her ability to plant the crops her family would normally use to sustain themselves.

“We want our officials to put up a fight, but since we are on the border we are also scared of the effects and the possibility of war,” she said. “If that happens, how will we harvest our rice? We’re already living in poverty, so we are very fearful.”

One source of income that has already been cut off, according to Ms Amorn, is the collecting of wild mushrooms, as people in the area do not dare venture near the border.

Jitra Kumphan, the director of Ban Dan Klang School, said her faculty held a discussion immediately after the events of May 28 on how to safeguard the 400 students there.

“We are preparing a plan to keep our students safe and have divided up responsibilities, including making sure our bunkers are ready, and drills are held,” she said.

“Only after the last student has left the school can teachers begin to leave,” she said, before assuring that the Office of the Basic Education Commission allows for schools to be shut down during emergency circumstances.

While admitting to concerns over the safety of her students, Ms Jitra added, “As a citizen, I am confident in the Thai army and their ability to keep us safe.”

‘I don’t want war’

Voicing concerns for the long term was Suthien Piwchan, 49, a local resident who once headed the “45 Years Without Borders” research project, which studied the recovery of relations between local communities along the Thai-Cambodian border.

“I don’t want war,” Mr Suthien said. “To those calling for conflict, I ask, can we live apart? Even if we fight, we’ll have to communicate and see one another.

“If we allow this now, the border will remain in conflict, then how will future generations live?”

While claiming there are systematic efforts by Cambodia to encroach on Thai soil, Mr Suthien maintains that an official negotiated solution to the disagreement is needed.

The former researcher argued for a people-centric resolution. “We have to coexist, we are relatives,” he told the BBC.

“While we each live in our nation, we are brothers and sisters. No one wants fighting to occur.”