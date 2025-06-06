20 tonnes of crude in Chon Buri waters

Around 20 tonnes of crude oil leak into the sea off Si Racha, Chon Buri, on Thursday night. (Photo supplied)

One of Thailand's major crude oil producers has stated that a leak from one of its storage sites off the shores of Chon Buri province late Thursday was due to an unforeseen accident.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited issued a statement on Friday morning addressing a leak from one of its processing plants in Sriracha District. The estimated 20-tonne spillage was detected near its SBM-2 mooring buoy at 11.54pm on Thursday.

According to a statement from the company, the incident was triggered by sudden high waves and strong winds. It called the cause an “unforeseen accident”.

The statement assured that oil transfers to the site were suspended as soon as the breakaway coupling system of the buoy was triggered.

Oil found floating in the open waters off Chon Buri were attributed to leakage ahead of the safety measure taking effect.

It was indicated in the statement that containment booms are already in place around the site as part of standard procedure, and no additional leakage or damage to SBM-2 has been found.

While no injuries have been reported as resulting from the incident so far, the company has acknowledged some of the spilled oil has found its way beyond the containment area and clean-up efforts have had to be initiated.

An integrated effort with state officials and other private entities will be working to collect the oil.

In September 2023, a pipeline ruptured while oil was being pumped from a tanker at a Thai Oil jetty off Si Racha. About 60,000 litres of crude spilt into the sea.