Thai navy chief reaffirms readiness to defend sovereignty

Adm Jirapol Wongwit urges public not to overreact to Cambodian navy drills off Koh Kut

Listen to this article

Royal Thai Navy chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit talks to reporters while overseeing the 2025 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) training exercise in Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand on Friday. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The head of the Royal Thai Navy has reaffirmed its readiness to defend the country’s sovereignty, saying anyone encroaching on Thai territory must be pushed back immediately.

Adm Jirapol Wongwit made the comment in Nakhon Si Thammarat following reports that his Cambodian counterparts were planning to hold live-fire drills near Koh Kut in Trat province.

While the latest dispute with Cambodia involves land borders, Koh Kut has also been the focus of a long-running disagreement over the demarcation of maritime boundaries.

Adm Jirapol said Cambodia’s navy had not conducted such exercises in a long time, and the recent drills were likely a response to internal orders to boost readiness.

“If I were the Cambodian navy chief and received an order from the government, I would act. It’s a matter of duty,” said the navy chief, urging the public not to overreact.

Thailand’s naval exercises were routine and have been ongoing since early this year, including land-based drills in Narathiwat and live-fire training in the Andaman Sea. The navy was also prepared to incorporate drone operations if necessary, said Adm Jirapol.

Responding to speculation that Cambodia’s drills could reignite tensions over Koh Kut, Adm Jirapol said such a scenario was unlikely to happen. Cambodian forces were mostly stationed in areas to the north of the disputed waters, but the navy has been closely monitoring the situation.

“If they move, we are ready to move,” he said.

He declined to comment directly on a social media post by former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen featuring himself and his wife at Sala Trimuk – a pavilion located in the disputed Emerald Triangle area. Some Thais claim the pavilion was built by Thailand.

“It’s an attempt to shape perceptions and create a situation,” said Adm Jirapol. “I don’t want to interfere with the information because it’s beyond my responsibilities.

“But I assure you that the navy stands ready to support the army and the air force as ordered by the government.”

When asked whether it was necessary for Thai forces to push back Cambodian troops who crossed more than 200 metres into Thai territory, Adm Jirapol said: “Thai soil should not be used by anyone else. If they enter, we must push them back.”

‘Unified message’ stressed

In a related development, Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reiterated that the armed forces were ready to support the government’s efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution of tensions.

The military was duty-bound to perform its duty under the constitution to protect national sovereignty and safeguard people living in border areas, Gen Songwit said.

A meeting of military commanders on Friday was part of a routine bi-monthly schedule, he said. The Thai-Cambodian situation was discussed in alignment with guidelines of the government and the National Security Council.

“We want a unified message through the Foreign Ministry, the government, the Defence Ministry and the armed forces,” he said. He declined to provide further details.

Also on Friday, national police chief Kittharath Punpetch visited the 22nd Border Patrol Police Division in Ubon Ratchathani to assess security operations in the northeastern province. He also delivered supplies to give moral support to officers.

Pol Gen Kittharath emphasised that the Royal Thai Police prioritised the protection of national sovereignty. He instructed border patrol units to be on full alert to protect border areas in Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani.