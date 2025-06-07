Phumtham dismisses concerns over possible coup

Not backing down: Members of the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand and the Dhamma Army gathered on Friday outside the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok's Wang Thonglang district, holding signs that read "We will not back off even a single step." The demonstration underscored their stance that the Thai people will stand united in defence of the nation. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai dismissed concerns about a possible coup in light of growing public criticism of the government's handling of the Thai-Cambodian border tensions.

Reacting to talks about a coup and government ouster by some nationalist groups, Mr Phumtham said on Friday that he and the military maintained communications and there was no sign of military intervention.

"For those who stir up nationalist sentiments, they should understand that war is best avoided. Don't stir it or problems will follow," he said.

He also urged the public to think positively and distinguish between protecting national sovereignty and maintaining diplomatic relations. The world has many problems, and international relations are part of the mechanisms to resolve disputes, he added.

When asked if the army's strong stance could escalate and trigger a coup, the defence minister said the army has its duty to fulfil and has no conflict with the government, adding its duty includes being ready to defend national sovereignty.

In the aftermath of the clash at Chong Bok on May 28, resulting in one Cambodian soldier being killed, the 2nd Army Region notified the government about Cambodian troops trespassing and requested permission to temporarily shut down the Thai-Cambodian border in response.

However, Mr Phumtham asked the military to exercise patience and not to close crossings with Cambodia while Phnom Penh announced it had already filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over disputed areas on June 2.

The government's decision reportedly caused frustration in the military and led to growing public sentiment that the Thai leadership appeared weaker than Cambodia's.

Critics also questioned if the weak stance was influenced by alleged shared interests between the Shinawatra family and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Some former yellow-shirt leaders and conservative academics, who are staunch critics of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, called on the government to take a firm stance on the border disputes, or it could result in territory loss. Some netizens were also fed up with controversies surrounding Pheu Thai, including Thaksin's extended stay at the Police General Hospital and its attempt to fast-track the casino bill.