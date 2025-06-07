Military to take lead at border

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the military has been tasked with making on-the-ground decisions, focusing on careful situational assessments amid rising tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Ms Paetongtarn said that while peaceful means should remain the guiding principle, Thailand must be prepared to engage if confrontation becomes unavoidable.

The prime minister made the remarks following a nearly two-hour meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Friday, convened to discuss escalating border tensions with Cambodia. She stated that the armed forces have reaffirmed their full readiness to respond to any eventuality.

"The military understands precisely what is happening on the ground," she said. "It is the military's responsibility to evaluate whether the situation has reached a point where confrontation is necessary. If not, then engaging prematurely could result in great harm," she said.

Ms Paetongtarn reiterated that peaceful methods must be prioritised to the greatest extent possible. The military and government, she said, have been in continuous dialogue, with all parties actively coordinating efforts to manage the situation effectively.

She said that Friday's discussions included various measures to address the situation, following a meeting on Thursday between Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian officials. The Cambodian side reportedly assured that the situation remains stable.

Ms Paetongtarn affirmed that both the military and the government will continue to consult closely before undertaking any action.

"There is full awareness of the scope of authority among all involved," she said. "What we are striving for now is complete unity in our operations."

Ms Paetongtarn also noted that she had held discussions with Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong regarding public messaging. She cautioned against the spread of misinformation or narratives suggesting discord between the government and the armed forces.

"In reality, there is absolutely no conflict," she said. "There is only mutual support and coordination."

Regarding negotiations, the prime minister stated that, although not all details can be disclosed, a mutual understanding exists between the parties involved, and no significant escalation in violence has been observed. She further said that the military has implemented containment measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating, a course of action that the government fully supports.

Mr Phumtham on Friday reiterated Thailand's firm commitment to upholding national sovereignty while maintaining constructive relations with neighbouring countries to ensure maximum benefit for the nation.

He outlined three key pillars that guided yesterday's talks: foreign affairs, military operations, and strategic communication.

"We are committed to safeguarding our sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said. "The military stands fully prepared to defend the nation's sovereignty, and our discussions reflected a unified stance across all sectors."

When asked about Thailand's proposal for Cambodia to withdraw its troops 200 metres from the disputed border area in Ubon Ratchathani, Mr Phumtham clarified that no such demand for withdrawal was made. Instead, Thailand requested that Cambodia adjust its troop deployment in line with a prior agreement reached last year under which both sides had previously deployed forces in a mutually accepted manner without issue, he said.

He stressed that the Thai government is committed to resolving the matter through bilateral dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpakdee stated that the military fully supports the government's efforts to resolve tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border through peaceful means.

"The priority is to support the government in resolving the situation peacefully," Gen Songwit said.