US is 'ready to begin tariff talks'

The United States is ready for trade talks with Thailand, with Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira to lead negotiations aimed at boosting economic ties, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said.

Mr Maris shared an update via his official X account, stating that Thailand's Ambassador to Washington, Suriya Chindawongse, had informed him on Thursday night that the US government was ready to support the Thai embassy in coordinating with relevant American agencies to arrange the negotiating schedule.

"I have instructed the ambassador to coordinate and ensure that the trade negotiations between Mr Pichai, the lead negotiator on the Thai side, and the US side take place at the earliest opportunity," Mr Maris posted.

He expressed confidence that, given the longstanding treaty alliance and strong bilateral relations, the talks would be held successfully.

The US has requested an early meeting with Mr Pichai. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has directed his team to expedite arrangements, with a schedule to be confirmed shortly.

Mr Maris noted Mr Pichai would meet separately with the US Trade Representative, the Treasury Secretary, and the Commerce Secretary.

The discussions will focus on presenting Thailand's trade proposals, which the US has reportedly received positively. Once these key meetings are concluded, no further discussions with other US agencies will be necessary, he added.

In related developments, Mr Pichai recently led the Thai delegation to the Informal WTO Ministerial Gathering in Paris, hosted by Australia at the OECD headquarters.