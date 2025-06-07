DDC reports over 374K Covid cases

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reported nearly 375,000 Covid-19 cases nationwide so far this year, with 84 confirmed fatalities.

According to the DDC's Bureau of Epidemiology, 23,352 new patients were recorded as of Thursday. Of these, 22,399 were treated as outpatients and 953 were hospitalised. Bangkok still leads in new infections, recording 9,193 cases, followed by Rayong (1,088), Nonthaburi (729), Sa Kaeo (665), and Chon Buri (611).

The most affected age group is 30–39 years, with 4,836 reported cases. This is followed by the 20–29 age group (4,514 cases) and individuals aged 60 and above (4,043 cases).

The bureau highlighted a significant surge in infections between the 16th and 22nd weeks of 2025, during which more than 80,000 new cases were reported.

Meanwhile, Dr Thira Woratanarat from the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University raised concerns on Facebook about the worsening Covid-19 situation in Thailand.

He pointed out that current Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalisations, and deaths have surpassed those of seasonal influenza.

As of Thursday morning, Thailand had recorded 353,258 influenza cases and 33 deaths, compared to the 374,505 Covid-19 cases and 84 deaths.

Dr Thira urged the public to take personal precautions.