No bail for former adviser, son

Nathaporn: Elderly health issues

Nathaporn Toprayoon, a former adviser to the Ombudsman, and his son Rattisith have been formally indicted and denied bail on charges linked to the high-profile Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative (KCUC) fraud scandal.

The Criminal Court on Thursday accepted the indictment submitted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) against Mr Nathaporn, 72, and Mr Rattisith, 50.

Both face charges of conspiracy to launder money and jointly laundering funds in connection with Supachai Srisupa-aksorn, the former chairman of KCUC.

According to investigators, Supachai, who was convicted of fraud in 2019, had, from June to September 2010, funnelled substantial sums of illicit money through a network of bank accounts -- including those held by the two defendants -- to disguise the unlawful origins of the funds.

Following the indictment, the pair applied for bail with surety, but the court rejected the request.

The court cited the gravity of the charges, the potential flight risk, and the broader threat such financial crimes pose to national economic stability. The offences carry severe penalties under Thai law.

Kanokwan Chewchuapun, deputy spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, stated that both men were transferred to Bangkok Remand Prison following the court's decision. Upon arrival, they underwent standard intake procedures, including medical assessments.

Mr Nathaporn, who suffers from several age-related health issues, reportedly did not bring his medication, as he had not expected the denial of bail. His family has since been advised to deliver his daily medications. Mr Rattisith was found to be in good health.

Prison officials said both men appeared mildly stressed upon arrival and are currently being held in a five-day quarantine unit in line with Covid-19 prevention measures. They are sharing a cell during this period for mutual support as they adapt to incarceration.

A decision on whether the pair will still be housed together will be made after the quarantine period.