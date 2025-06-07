New law backs local booze makers

Listen to this article

The Community Liquor Law is now in force, allowing small producers to legally make all types of alcohol while preventing unfair monopolies.

Pheu Thai Party MP and spokesman Chanin Rungtanakiat on Friday said that the Ministry of Finance would subsequently update its ministerial regulations and criteria in accordance with the new law, a move that will provide better access to legal alcohol production licences for all farmers and entrepreneurs.

Mr Chanin also expressed confidence that the law would significantly promote Thai alcohol culture on a global scale, further enhancing the nation's soft power and elevating the standards and quality of local spirits.

"As the proposer of the bill and chairman of the amendment committee, I would like to thank all parties that have been pushing for this bill," he said.

The Royal Gazette's website published the Excise Act (No 2) BE 2568 on Thursday. The announcement, issued under His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua's royal command, outlined the necessity of amending the Excise Act to protect consumers and regulate alcohol production.

The core of the amendment lies in Section 153, which now allows farmer groups, community enterprises and small-scale entrepreneurs to apply for commercial alcohol production licences and possess distilling equipment, provided that they adhere to established criteria and related ministerial regulations.

These ministerial regulations also prohibit discriminatory or monopolistic criteria in issuing licences, except for those concerning foreign ownership or state enterprises involved in liquor production or supporting small-scale entrepreneurs. It is also stated that licences issued under this section will be valid for three years.

Meanwhile, the Craft Beer Trade Association highlighted that this new legislation permits small-scale entrepreneurs, community enterprises and farmers to legally produce various types of spirits, using domestic farm produce. These include coloured liquors, rice whisky and canned beer.

It said that all sides should wait for the related ministerial regulations to be issued within 180 days from the bill taking effect.