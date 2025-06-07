Police nab 5 foreigners on Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI: Police have arrested five foreigners on Koh Phangan in three separate cases involving illegal employment, visa overstay and drug and firearm-related offences.

According to local media sources, tourist police made the arrests in tambon Koh Phangan on Thursday following an order from Tourist Police Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Saksira Pheuak-um, who instructed all units to intensify crackdowns on illegal activities by foreigners to ensure safety and preserve the island's reputation as a tourist destination.

In the first case, police responded to a noise complaint involving loud woodworking at a residence in Moo 3. Officers found a Dutch national, Manuel Van Den Bovenkamp, 45, who had employed a Myanmar man, Thar Tun Zai, 36, as a carpenter for 500 baht per day.

Mr Van Den Bovenkamp was charged with illegally hiring a foreign worker for a job prohibited under Thai law and failing to report employment details to the authorities within the required 15-day period. Thar Tun Zai was charged with working outside the scope of his permitted job role.

In the second case, police acted on a tip-off about a British woman, Tia Colette Flexman, 56, who had reportedly not left her house in Moo 1 for an extended period. Officers found she had overstayed her visa by 1,880 days.

In the third incident, tourist police on patrol in Moo 8 came across a young man behaving suspiciously who attempted to flee into nearby undergrowth. The suspect, identified as La Min Wai, 16, a Myanmar national, was stopped and searched. Police found one methamphetamine pill on him, which he claimed he had received from a friend.

An examination of his mobile phone revealed images of narcotics and firearms, leading officers to a house in Moo 1, where they arrested Mg Kor Arr Htet, 25, another Myanmar national.

Police also found one more meth pill, three shotgun shells, and six .22 calibre bullets.