Plant-based food rules to aid buyers, boost trade

Photo: 123RF

Thailand is set to implement its first standard for plant-based food products, developed by the Institute of Nutrition at Mahidol University in collaboration with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The move aims to enhance consumer safety and strengthen the competitiveness of Thai producers in the growing global plant-based market, according to Assoc Prof Chaniphun Butryee, a lecturer at the Institute of Nutrition, Mahidol University.

The "Thai Plant-Based Standard" will come into effect in the near future, she said in her role as project leader.

The standard will provide a comprehensive framework for quality control, aligned with internationally recognised guidelines such as the FAO Codex Alimentarius and ISO/DIS 8700, she said.

The standard was the result of years of dedicated research and incorporates both global best practices and Thailand's local strengths, particularly its rich agricultural biodiversity.

"Our local biodiversity is a strength," Assoc Prof Chaniphun said. "Thai producers can draw from a wide variety of homegrown agricultural resources to create high-quality, protein-rich plant-based products."

Key examples include the increasingly popular young jackfruit, which is known for its meat-like texture, the crunchy and cost-effective hed khraeng (split-gill mushroom), and nutrient-rich hemp seeds -- all of which offer innovative alternatives to traditional protein sources, she said.

Assoc Prof Chaniphun said that while some plant-based ingredients, such as legumes, contain antinutrients that can interfere with nutrient absorption, such substances can often be broken down through heat processing, allowing for safer consumption.

To support the new standard, the Institute of Nutrition will provide laboratory testing services, enabling food producers to verify product quality and safety from development through to market launch.

"This will help consumers avoid the risks of trial-and-error when choosing plant-based products," Assoc Prof Chaniphun said. "They'll be able to trust that what they're eating is safe, nutritious, and of high quality."