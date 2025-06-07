Thailand's first line of defence

Lt Gen Boonsin: Leads from the front

As tensions rise along the Thailand-Cambodia border in Ubon Ratchathani, one man stands firm at the heart of national defence -- Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region.

At 60, with just months to go before retirement, he faces one of the most challenging assignments of his military career: navigating a dangerous flare-up with Cambodia while remaining steadfast under political scrutiny at home.

The conflict erupted on May 28, when Thai troops encountered a 650-metre long trench believed to have been dug by Cambodian soldiers in disputed territory at Chong Bok in Ubon Ratchathani. A fatal exchange of gunfire followed. When negotiations began between military leaders from both sides, accusations quickly mounted -- during protests in Phnom Penh to online speculation that Lt Gen Boonsin had defied orders by refusing to pull back Thai troops. His name was even floated for possible dismissal.

But those familiar with his career see only consistency. Lt Gen Boonsin's unshakable stance is not a reaction -- it is the product of decades of operational command and frontline leadership. His experience has been acquired in the most sensitive conflict zone in the country, the southern border provinces, where insurgent ambushes and roadside bombings were a daily threat.

In one incident, when his convoy came under fire, he left the safety of his own vehicle to return fire and shield his men -- an act of instinctive bravery that left a lasting impression on those under his command.

Over the years, Lt Gen Boonsin has risen through the ranks and been handed a series of key assignments: commander of the 3rd Infantry Battalion of the 3rd Infantry Regiment; head of the 22nd Ranger Regiment Task Force; Chief of Staff at the 3rd Infantry Division; and eventually commander of that division. He then served as deputy commander of the 2nd Army Region, before being appointed its commander on Sept 28 last year.

As the 44th commander of the 2nd Army Region, he is tasked with safeguarding the northeastern frontier until his scheduled retirement on Sept 30 this year. He is an alumnus of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School (Class 26), the Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy (Class 37), and the Royal Thai Army Command and General Staff College (Class 77). Widely respected in military circles, he is affectionately known as "Commander Kung".

Lt Gen Boonsin's deep familiarity with the border region has made him a key figure in managing tensions such as the recent standoff at Ta Muen Thom temple. He has consistently emphasised deterrence and preparedness, stating clearly that the Thai military will not retreat in the face of aggression.

After the recent incident at Chong Bok, he reaffirmed that Thai troops were operating in accordance with the 1:50,000-scale map under the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding, also known as MoU 43, and that regular patrols would continue.

To boost morale, he distributed sacred amulets -- Phra Luang Pu Thuat and Luang Pho Yai Chok Dee coins -- produced by the 2nd Army Region as tokens of protection and encouragement for the troops. This act speaks of his style of leadership: visible, grounded, and intimately connected to the well-being of his men.

His firm defence of Thailand's territorial integrity has sparked debate at the highest levels of government, yet drawn broad public support. During a visit to a border village on Tuesday, he thanked citizens directly: "Thank you to all Thai citizens who love their country. At this time, it is the duty of soldiers along the border to remain committed. We believe in the Thai military's ability to protect our sovereignty and ensure that no territory is lost, as our people hope and support us to do."

As he approaches retirement, many wonder what his legacy will be. For those who have served with him, the answer is already clear. Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang will be remembered not only as a strategic commander but as a field leader who defended the border with discipline, courage, and unwavering devotion to his country.