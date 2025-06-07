Thailand to boost defence after Cambodia's troop rejection, says Phumtham

A sign held up among Thai flags during a gathering led by members of the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand and the Dhamma Army on Friday outside the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok's Wang Thonglang district. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai issued a statement on Saturday to reaffirm the government's stance against sovereignty violations, saying Thailand will strengthen defence, as Cambodia rejected the withdrawal of troops from the border area after discussions between the two neighbouring countries.

The discussion on the border situation between Defence Minister Phumtham and his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha was held on Thursday in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, Thailand.

According to the Phnom Penh Post on Friday, a statement issued by the Cambodian Defence Ministry said they rejected Thailand’s request for Cambodia to withdraw its troops from the Mum Bei area, where clashes occurred on May 28.

The troops had been stationed there, which is within Cambodia’s sovereign territory, for a long time, it said.

On Saturday, Mr Phumtham, also a deputy prime minister, said in the statement that some of the information released to the public after their meeting might be inconsistent with the actual content.

“It is regrettable that our proposal aimed at reducing confrontation and fostering peace was rejected,” Mr Phumtham said. “Moreover, the Cambodian military reinforcements have escalated tensions.”

He said the counterpart’s reaction necessitated Thailand to fortify defences, emphasising four Thai stances discussed with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra:

Thailand will not allow any violation of its sovereignty under any circumstances, with fully reinforced defence. I (Mr Phumtham) affirm my full support for the military in carrying out its duties and extend my encouragement to all personnel safeguarding Thailand’s territory, with every action prioritising the lives, safety, and well-being of border residents and the dedicated personnel. The Thai government has rejected the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) since 1960 and remains committed to bilateral negotiations under the 2000 MOU, which both parties agreed upon, affirming the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) as the best stage to resolve the matters through peaceful means as soon as possible. Thailand maintains its previous stance that both sides must move their forces to the original positions, as in 2024 practices, to reduce tensions and prevent further confrontation.

“Finally, I confirm that I never support any actions by anyone that violate Thailand’s sovereignty,” Mr Phumtham said.

“The government and military will together stand ready to protect the country to the fullest extent,” he highlighted.