Heavy rain, flood risks in Thailand as monsoon intensifies

Listen to this article

Image analysis based on model results from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). (Images via Meteorological Department)

Increased rainfall is forecast across Thailand from June 7 to 12, with heavy downpours mainly along the Andaman Coast and in the East, the Meteorological Department reported on Saturday.

The North, the upper Northeast and Greater Bangkok will see more rain, while the southern region may experience temporary decreases.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) reported that the monsoon will strengthen, with a trough passing over upper Thailand, bringing heavy to very heavy rain in monsoon-affected provinces along the coast and in the East.

Residents are advised to stay alert for flash floods, runoff and rainfall accumulation.

Maritime conditions are expected to worsen, with strong winds and high waves in the Andaman Sea. Small boats in the upper Andaman should remain ashore, and fishermen and coastal communities are urged to exercise caution.

From June 13 to 21, thunderstorms will persist in upper Thailand, while rainfall in the South is likely to decline due to a high-pressure wedge extending from the southern hemisphere.

Although no tropical cyclones are currently forming, a low-pressure area may develop over the upper South China Sea around June 13.

The weather bureau emphasised the forecast is subject to change and urges the public to stay updated.