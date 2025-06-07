Border school builds bunkers as Thai-Cambodian tensions rise

Local residents are hastily building bunkers to prepare for the escalating border tensions. (Photo: Warin Chamrap Ban Hao Ubon Ratchathani Facebook)

Ban Paet Um School in Ubon Ratchathani province has begun constructing sandbag bunkers to safeguard students and staff amid escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The school in Warin Chamrap district has also prepared an emergency evacuation plan should the situation worsen.

With both countries' military forces on high alert and fears of potential clashes, local communities, particularly schools near the border, are taking precautionary measures.

Photos shared by the Warin Chamrap Ban Hao Ubon Ratchathani Facebook page show teachers and villagers collaborating to build makeshift shelters intended as emergency refuges in case of conflict.

The school affirmed that in the event of violence, students will be evacuated immediately. The proactive approach has received widespread support online, with many netizens expressing solidarity with residents and Thai troops stationed in the area.

Authorities continued to monitor the situation closely, urging the public to remain calm and prepared. The government maintained its commitment to resolving the dispute through peaceful dialogue.