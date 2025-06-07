Thailand tightens border security as Anutin prepares for visit

Interior minister to meet governors of seven border provinces on Sunday in Ubon Ratchathani

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks to reporters at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday morning. (Photo: Bhumjaithai Party)

Thailand is ramping up its border security measures amid escalating tensions with Cambodia, as Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will visit Ubon Ratchathani on Sunday ahead of a meeting with governors from seven border provinces to oversee preparations.

Speaking at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday morning, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin said he held daily briefings on the border situation with the interior permanent secretary, the director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration and the Ubon Ratchathani governor while on official duty in Geneva, Switzerland.

“We have prepared evacuation plans. If an emergency evacuation becomes necessary, we are ready with shelters, field hospitals, food supplies, village protection teams and territorial defence units to safeguard communities along all seven border provinces, not just Ubon Ratchathani,” said the minister.

During a recent National Security Council (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, it was decided that strategic decisions rest with the military. If support such as border closures is needed, provincial governors are prepared to assist, Mr Anutin explained.

On public morale in border areas, Mr Anutin said patrol units have been deployed to communities several dozen kilometres from the border, and villagers are advised to refrain from forest foraging temporarily.

“Security patrols are in place to ensure maximum safety," he said. "For now, there have been no cross-border attacks, and people are still living normally.”

The ministry will not trouble the armed forces to send troops to guard civilians, as soldiers should focus on frontline defence. Instead, district chiefs and deputy district chiefs will maintain rear-line security to ensure peace and order, the minister added.

He confirmed plans to visit Ubon Ratchathani on Sunday, leading a small team of senior officials to the northeastern province.

On Wednesday, a meeting of governors from the seven provinces bordering Cambodia will be held in Ubon Ratchathani to coordinate support strategies and ensure effective protection for local communities.

Asked about recent social media updates by the Interior Ministry and Bhumjaithai Party with the hashtag "Thailand loves peace but Thais are not cowards when war comes," Mr Anutin, the Bhumjaithai leader, said, "We must support our armed forces. It's necessary. During the communist era, patriotic songs were played all day. I hope we won’t have to go that far this time."