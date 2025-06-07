Chanthaburi border closure reports debunked

Naval officer says order was intended only to encourage public to be cautious

An officer checks a vehicle at the Ban Laem border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi, where regular users and tourists were advised to exercise caution because of border tensions. (Photo: สวท.จันทบุรี FM 90.25 MHz)

A Thai naval commander in Chanthaburi province has clarified a precautionary order he issued, after reports spread that two checkpoints on the border with Cambodia had been closed for national security reasons.

Capt Nopparoj Siripariyapong, commander of the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force, said there had been no official order to close the Ban Laem and Ban Phakkad permanent crossings in Pong Nam Ron district of the eastern province.

He confirmed the authenticity of the document he issued, which invoked the Martial Law Act BE 2457 (1914), but said the intent was not to cause alarm but to alert people, particularly those travelling from other provinces, who may be unaware of the current situation along the border.

The decision followed reports of escalating threats from across the border that could endanger lives and property, according to the Chanthaburi Provincial Naval Special Operations Command.

“The advisory was issued out of concern for tourists travelling from other provinces who may be heading to casinos or entertainment venues located along the border,” Thairath Online quoted Capt Noppornroj as saying.

“These visitors may not be fully informed about the situation. If they travel too far into the area, they could possibly be affected.

“No order has been issued to close the border. We are simply urging heightened caution for those travelling in the area,” he said.

The atmosphere at the Ban Phakkad and Ban Laem permanent checkpoints, and at other temporary crossing points in Soi Dao district, was reported to be calm on Saturday afternoon.

Tourists, workers and cargo vehicles, both small and large, continued to cross the border as normal.

Authorities urged people not to panic, saying some of the news reports circulating had been overly condensed and lacked context and details.

Army outlines options

The Thai military has been reinforcing its positions along the border in response to what it says is a Cambodian troop and equipment buildup following a brief clash on May 28 in Ubon Ratchathani.

The Royal Thai Army announced on Saturday that it was taking control of all checkpoints on the border with Cambodia for the foreseeable future.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army spokesman, said the army had four measures at its disposal, ranging from light to severe, depending on the situation in each area.

However, he said, every effort would be made to minimise inconvenience to the public, and people would be kept informed about any changes. The measures are: