Early border closure in Sa Kaeo strands thousands

Chaos at busy Ban Khlong Luek as Cambodian vendors and Thai gamblers try to get back onto home soil

Officers guard a barricade after closing the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province on Saturday afternoon. (Sa Kaeo radio, Public Relations Department Facebook)

One of the busiest checkpoints on the Thailand-Cambodia border — Ban Khlong Luek in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province — was closed unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, stranding thousands of people.

Security authorities on both the Thai and Cambodian sides sealed the crossing at 4pm amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The closure left thousands of Cambodian nationals stranded on the Thai side of the checkpoint and at the bustling Rong Kluea border market. Many Thais who had crossed over to Poipet to gamble were also stuck on Cambodian soil.

Authorities subsequently announced that until further notice, operating hours at the crossing would be from 8am to 4pm daily, compared with 6am to 10pm normally.

It was the most noteworthy incident on a day when the Royal Thai Army took control of all checkpoints on the border with Cambodia in response to a military buildup in the neighbouring country after last week’s clash.

Confusion prevailed, with some reports of border closures turning out to be false, while the army tried to assure the public that it aimed to minimise inconvenience and would only close borders when it perceived a severe security threat.

The military has been reinforcing its positions all along the border as tensions remain high following a brief clash on May 28 in a disputed border area in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The closure at Ban Khlong Luek was carried out simultaneously by Thai military officers from the Burapha task force and Cambodian soldiers, who also shut the gates at the Khlong Luek–Poipet Friendship Bridge, according to Sa Kaeo provincial public relations office.

The sudden closure triggered a mass exodus of Cambodian vendors in the border market attempting to return to Poipet. Thousands of people and hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles crowded the border area, forming long queues to have their passports stamped. The congestion caused traffic to back up for several kilometres.

This prompted officers from the Khlong Luek police station to be deployed to manage the situation and facilitate traffic flow around the checkpoint.

As of Saturday evening, many people remained stranded in the area.

In addition to limiting operating hours at the crossing, the army’s Burapha Task Force announced a number of other conditions including: