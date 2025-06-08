Thai deputy army commander doubts Cambodia's motives

Maj Gen Nutt Sriin, deputy commander of the Second Army Region, on Saturday took to Facebook to argue Cambodia has consistently breached the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU43) with Thailand, resulting in the filing of over 400 protests and little cooperation from Cambodia.

Maj Gen Nutt said the long-standing border dispute stems from the use of different maps.

To resolve the differences, the Joint Border Committee (JBC) was established to demarcate clear, mutually accepted boundaries between the two countries.

Both sides signed MOU43 which includes a key clause prohibiting either party from altering terrain along the border, to help facilitate the committee's work.

However, Cambodia has repeatedly violated this part of the agreement by expanding communities, cultivating plants and building casinos that affect the natural watershed line, argued Maj Gen Nutt, adding these were the reasons for most of the protests.

Thailand's side of the border falls within protected national park areas where development is restricted.

Tensions flared on Feb 28 this year at Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani, when Cambodian troops set fire to a Thai pavilion, advanced approximately 150 metres into Thai territory and dug trenches.

Prior to the incident, Cambodian and Thai troops were deployed about 500 metres from the border and the area was treated as a zone for coordination work.

Maj Gen Nutt said Thailand had responded with restraint and despite the Thai side's attempts to resolve the situation through peaceful negotiations, Cambodia refused to retreat and a clash took place on May 28.

He also dismissed the Cambodian claim that its troops were deployed in the disputed area prior to the signing of the MOU43.

The deputy commander criticised Cambodia's move to bring the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying bilateral mechanisms such as the JBC are in place and should be used as a platform for resolution.

Cambodia's claim the ICJ will settle the dispute should be doubted, he said.

"We already have rules in place. Why not sit down and talk like gentlemen?

"If we let this reach the international courts, our descendants will remain adversaries. There is no point doing that if we're friends," he wrote.