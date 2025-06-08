New SSO board backs more dental, kidney care

The newly appointed medical board of the Social Security Office (SSO) has approved expanded dental and kidney care, is eyeing a lung cancer vaccine, and pledged preventive measures to better match universal healthcare coverage.

Suradej Waleeittikul, chairman of the board, said on Friday the panel is committed to ensuring high-quality healthcare for all subscribers while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the Social Security Fund. The board's priorities align with policy directions from Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

"A key focus of our work is improving long-term health through preventive care and expanded benefit packages," said Dr Suradej.

Among proposed initiatives is the introduction of vaccines that help prevent liver cancer, one of the most prevalent cancers in Thailand. He noted these vaccines are cost-effective and could substantially reduce future healthcare costs.

The board is also prioritising maternal and child health. Dr Suradej raised concern over the resurgence of syphilis among pregnant women, describing it as a pressing issue that poses long-term risks to both mothers and infants.

Regarding dental health coverage, Dr Suradej said the dental care allowance will be increased, though the final amount is still under review. Discussions are underway with the Dental Council, the Ministry of Public Health, and healthcare providers.

"We are committed to enhancing dental benefits this year. While budget details are still being finalised, insured individuals can expect tangible improvements soon," he said.

On the issue of benefit disparities between Social Security and the Universal Healthcare (aka Gold Card) scheme, Dr Suradej acknowledged concerns.

"Both systems should offer broadly similar medical benefits, though Social Security does not yet cover home-based care. In many respects, however, access to treatment under Social Security is more flexible," he said.

He said that, under SSO regulations, contracted hospitals must reserve at least 5% of their beds for SSO subscribers. If no beds are available, patients will be referred to another facility with available space, with all costs covered by the SSO.

Dr Suradej said the board has also adopted new policies to improve access to care during natural disasters such as floods. For instance, patients with chronic kidney disease who are unable to reach their regular dialysis centre may now receive treatment at any nearby hospital. Reimbursements of up to 2,000 baht can be processed either by the patient or directly with the service provider.

Previously, new patients had to wait up to 30 days to begin treatment. Now, the waiting period will is waived.