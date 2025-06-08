Train fatally hit two teenage girls

The bodies of the girls were covered near the railway track and their damaged motorcycle in Chana district, Songkhla, Saturday evening. Assawin Pakkawan

SONGKHLA: Two teenage girls were killed when a train hit their motorcycle in tambon Klong Pia of Chana district Saturday evening.

Police at the Kuan Mit station were informed of the incident at a level crossing in Moo 2 village near the Kuan Mit train station at 5.32pm Saturday.

At the scene they found the bodies of Chutimon Chuaipakdee, 14, and Pawinee Nuanthong, 15. Both were natives of tambon Klong Pia.

There were a damaged white Suzuki motorcycle and a Sungai-Kolok express train parked near the Kuan Mit station.

The train driver said that he tried to warn both girls with the train’s horn and to reduce its speed while the girls were riding the motorcycle across its track. However, the girls did not stop to wait for the train to pass and they were fatally hit.