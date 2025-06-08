Southern island DJ arrested while selling cocaine

Police examine drugs seized from the Russian man when he was arrested on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Saturday evening. Assawin Pakkawan

SURAT THANI: A Russian man, 37, was arrested on Koh Phangan island in this southern province Saturday evening with packets of cocaine and ketamine.

Police said that the man who was a well-known DJ on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui islands was arrested in a sting operation at the Hua Thian pier in tambon Ban Tai on Koh Phangang at 7pm on Saturday.

Police found with the foreigner packets containing 3.32 grammes of cocaine and 2.04g of ketamine, an electronic cigarette and 13,000 baht in cash.

Police quoted the Russian man as saying that he was a well-known DJ on both southern tourist islands and sourced narcotics from a Telegram chat app user named Coco Islands.

Police said in the sting operation they contacted the foreigner through the latter’s Whatsapp contact.