Myanmar worker killed in construction accident on Bangkok's Rama II road

A Myanmar worker was buried under sliding soil and a concrete slab on Rama II Road in Bangkok on Sunday morning. (Photo: Facebook ของดีประเทศไทย)

A Myanmar construction worker was killed on Sunday morning after a section of soil collapsed at a construction site on Rama II Road in Bangkok, causing a large concrete slab to fall and crush him while he was laying drainage pipes.

The incident occurred in Bang Mod subdistrict, Chom Thong district, on the outbound side of Rama II Road near Sombunwit School. The area, part of an elevated expressway construction zone, had been closed to traffic. Rescue teams were dispatched after police received a report of a worker falling into a trench.

The victim, identified as Mr Mew, 39, was found unconscious and partially submerged in muddy water at the bottom of a three-metre-deep trench. He was pinned face-down by a heavy concrete slab. Rescue workers used pumps to drain the water and managed to retrieve him. Although he still had a faint pulse, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to Bangpakok 9 Hospital.

According to co-workers, the ground suddenly subsided while they were installing drainage pipes beneath the elevated road. Mr Mew, who was working at the bottom of the trench, was buried under the collapsing soil and concrete. Authorities are now collecting evidence and questioning witnesses, including the site supervisor, to determine the cause of the collapse.

The site is part of the Rama III–Dao Khanong–Western Outer Ring Road expressway project, overseen by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT). The route will eventually connect with the Bang Khun Thian–Ban Phaeo intercity motorway (M82).

( Photo: Facebook ของดีประเทศไทย)