Thailand will suffer from Cambodia border closure: Hun Sen

The checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, is a main trade link between Thailand and Cambodia. (File photo: Bangkok Post)

Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen has warned Thailand of the impact on Thai exports after security authorities decided to restrict border movement, but the senate president has made clear his opposition to attempts to boycott Thai products.

Hun Sen said on Saturday night Thailand would suffer the most from the border closure as its exports exceeded goods imported from Cambodia, the Khmer Times reported on Sunday.

The father of Prime Minister Hun Manet cited figures in 2024 showing Thailand exported more than $5.2 billion to Cambodia and imported only $1.1 billion from the neighbouring country.

The Thai army ordered early border closure in several locations on Saturday, including the Aranyaprathet checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province, which is one of the gateways between the two countries, in a move to put pressure on Cambodia. The two countries are locked in a new dispute after a brief exchange of gunfire near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district in Ubon Ratchathani province on May 28.

Hun Sen's statement was posted on his social media platform after Cambodian businessman Duong Chhay called for a boycott of Thai goods to counter the border closure.

The former prime minister opposed a boycott and called for "composure, maturity, patience and politeness" from Cambodians.

"As for Cambodian citizens, in the absence of Thai products, please do not blame the Royal Government of Cambodia, as this shortage is a direct result of Thailand's decision to close the border," the Khmer Times quoted him as saying.

"I urge all fellow Cambodians to maintain composure, maturity, patience, and politeness — but with firmness — avoiding any action that would allow foreigners to insult our dignity,” he added.