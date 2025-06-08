Tributes pour in for outstanding Thai science student who died of leukaemia

Weerawat Chaipan (Photo: สมาคมผู้ปกครองและครูโรงเรียนเตรียมอุดมศึกษา Triamudom Family)

The Thai academic community is mourning the untimely passing of Weerawat Chaipan (widely known as “Nes”), a Year 12 student at Triam Udom Suksa School and an acclaimed young scientist, who died peacefully after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage caused by acute leukaemia.

On Saturday, the official Facebook page of the Triam Udom Suksa Parents and Teachers Association expressed its deepest condolences, announcing the heartbreaking news and honouring Nes’s memory. The post read:

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies on the loss of Mr. Weerawat Chaipan (Nes), a Year 12 student from Class 227. The association pays tribute to his spirit and offers strength and support to his family during this difficult time.”

A gifted student with a passion for biology, Nes had earned numerous accolades throughout his academic journey. He was recognised as the Outstanding Young Scientist in Biology for the year 2024 by the Science Society of Thailand under the Patronage of His Majesty the King.

Among his many achievements:

A certificate of excellence equivalent to a gold medal from the 22nd National Biology Olympiad held at Walailak University

A bronze medal from the 21st National Biology Olympiad at Khon Kaen University

Frequent participation in academic competitions in astronomy, medical sciences, and biological problem-solving

A representative of the regional academic olympiad centre under the Promotion of Academic Olympiad and Development of Science Education Foundation (POSN)

Nes was not only a high-achieving student but also a source of pride for his school, his family, and the nation. His relentless dedication, humility, and intellectual brilliance inspired peers and teachers alike. His loss is deeply felt not only by those who knew and loved him but also by the broader academic and scientific community in Thailand.

In a statement, Triam Udom Suksa Family wrote:

“Nes exemplified perseverance, talent, and a deep commitment to science, particularly in biology. He brought honour to his family, school, and country through his achievements on national and international stages. His passing is an immeasurable loss. Yet, his smile, legacy, and inspiration will live on in our hearts.”

The Parents and Teachers Association of Triam Udom Suksa School concluded:

“May Nes rest peacefully. May the merit and kindness he accumulated guide him to a place of eternal peace. His legacy will forever be a source of inspiration to all of us.”