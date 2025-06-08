Confusion at Trat border after Cambodia delays gate opening

Listen to this article

A marine officer of the Royal Thai Navy opens the gate at the Hat Lek checkpoint in Khlong Yai district, Trat province, on Sunday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT - Traders and trucks at the main crossing to Cambodia in this eastern Thai province were delayed by the late opening of the gate on the Cambodian side of the border on Sunday morning.

Truck drivers, vendors and people had to wait in heavy rain at the Hat Lek permanent checkpoint in Khlong Yai district for an hour after marine authorities of the Royal Thai Navy opened the gate at 8am, only to find that the entrance to Koh Kong province on the other side of the border remained closed until 9am.

The navy, which controls all border crossings in Chanthaburi and Trat, ordered all permanent checkpoints in the two provinces to shorten their operating hours from Saturday. They now operate from 8am to 4pm, instead of from 6am to 10pm.

Thai traders said on Sunday that Cambodian authorities delayed the opening of the gate in Koh Kong for one hour without prior notification.

Truck driver Sak Rayubsri said he had to adjust his work plan to deliver goods to the Cambodian province and worried that the shorter operating hours could make it impossible for some drivers to return to Thailand in time.

A vendor identified only as Ying said the reduced opening time would affect her business in the long run.

The Hat Lek checkpoint connects Thailand with Koh Kong and other southwestern Cambodian provinces. Lorries passing through the border include vehicles with cargo from Trat and Bangkok.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has warned that Thai exporters would be affected by Thailand's decision to tighten controls in border areas.