Quiet at key Thai-Cambodian border checkpoint in Surin

The border market at the Chong Chom checkpoint in Kap Choeng district of Surin province is quiet on Sunday after security authorities changed the operating hours. (Photo: Provincial Public Relations Office in Surin Facebook account)

A key border crossing to Cambodia from Surin province was quiet on Sunday after Thai security authorities ordered officials to sharply reduce operating hours.

The Chong Chom checkpoint in Kap Choeng district of this northeastern province is normally busy every weekend with trucks and tourists crossing the border, and people shopping for goods and souvenirs.

But the crossing was quiet on this Sunday, the first day that Thailand began limiting its days of operation from daily to three days a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday - and allowed it to open only from 8am-3pm, a sharp drop from 6am to 10pm.

Chong Chom is the most important checkpoint linking Thailand's northeastern region with Cambodia.

The route from the border in Surin channels tourists and goods from Thailand to Siem Reap province, home of the world-renowned Angkor Wat, through Oddar Meanchey province. In the opposite direction, Cambodians export goods and visitors pass through this permanent checkpoint to Surin and beyond.

Many vendors in Thailand and Cambodia could only watch from the gates dividing the two countries as they were unaware of the new border measure being enforced by the Suranaree Task Force, which is responsible for the area.

Wandee Sakulprom, a street vendor of roasted sweet potato from Sangkha district in Surin, told Matichon Online that she did not realise the checkpoint would be closed on Sunday, greatly affecting her income.

Kap Choeng district chief Sutthirote Charoenthanasak said the situation in the area was calm and people continued to query officials stationed at the border for updates, according to the Provincial Public Relations Office.

Other main crossings between Thailand and Cambodia are the Khlong Luek checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province and Hat Lek in Khlong Yai district of Trat province.

The situation in Kap Choeng marked a stark difference from Khlong Luek, opposite Poipet town in Banteay Meanchey province, as the Khmer Times reported on Sunday Cambodians and foreigners flocked to the immigration office in the Cambodian town to try to enter Thailand. The office was congested following the Thailand's switch to new working hours, while authorities of the two countries tried to facilitate their crossings, the newspaper added.

Khlong Luek is under the operation of the Burapha Task Force. The checkpoint there is now open only from 8am to 4pm every day.

Surin, Sa Kaeo and Trat are among seven provinces bordering Cambodia. The others are:

Buri Ram

Chanthaburi

Si Sa Ket

Udon Rachathani

Schools cautious

The Education Ministry has allowed directors of all schools in provinces bordering Cambodia to make their own judgment on the resumption or cancellation of classes for the safety of students.

Ministry spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Sunday that principals in seven border provinces can close schools if they deem the situation dangerous for students, teachers and other personnel.

School directors near the Thai-Cambodian border are also advised to activate evacuation drills and closely monitor the situation, he added.

Tensions between the two countries have grown since a brief skirmish by their soldiers at Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province, on May 28 that killed a Cambodian officer.

Thailand is curbing border hours to press Cambodian troops to move from the area where the exchange of gunfire took place.

Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen, who is the senate president, believed Thai businesses would be most affected by the border closure.