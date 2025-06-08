Thailand cuts Cambodia border opening times, bans some crossers

The gate at the Ban Hat Lek crossing in Khlong Yai district of Trat remains closed before its new opening hours, early on Sunday morning. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

Thailand is decreasing the amount of time that checkpoints on the Cambodia border are open, as well as banning the crossing of some people and trucks.

The measure took effect Saturday evening as Cambodia continued to accuse Thailand of invading its territory and opening fire on its soldiers, maintaining its intention to bring the issue to the International Court of Justice.

The Thai military dismissed the Cambodian claims and insisted that Cambodian soldiers intruded onto Thai soil in Ubon Ratchathani province and then opened fire at Thai soldiers who approached them for a discussion on May 28.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said on Sunday that Thailand had prepared four stages of measures, from soft to hard, to suit situations in different areas.

In the first stage, border crossing continues for people involved in trade, cargo transport, labour and other necessary activities while checks are intensified on people with risky behaviours, including gamblers and suspected criminals.

In the second stage, the days and times for border crossing are restricted to control people's movements and activities in border areas.

In the third stage, selective closure is applied in high-risk areas where an attack or an invasion is possible.

The fourth stage would be a complete closure of the border with Cambodia if the situation turned critical or an invasion clearly happens, Mr Nikorndej said.

“The measures will be implemented with attempts to protect the Thai and Cambodian people who have nothing to do with the situation,” the spokesman said.

“Thailand has always insisted from the start and at all levels on complying with and using bilateral mechanisms, especially the JBC (Joint Boundary Committee), that will meet on June 14,” Mr Nikorndej said.

Border checkpoint operations