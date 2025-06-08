Navy searches for Briton who fell off yacht off Phuket

A Royal Thai Navy crew member on the Tor 272 patrol boat uses binoculars to look for a British national who fell off a yacht off Phuket island on Sunday. (Photo: Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3)

PHUKET - A Royal Thai Navy ship is looking for a British national who went overboard from a yacht sailing off the island on Sunday.

The Tor 272 patrol vessel was dispatched to the area about one nautical mile north of Yamu cape in Thalang district to try to find a passenger identified as Endnaler Johnson.

Skipper Adisorn Bannop contacted the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 at 10.40am on Sunday, asking for help in locating Mr Johnson, who fell off the luxury vessel at 2.45am.

V Adm Suwat Donsakul, commander of the Navy Third Region, said the navy vessel and other boats in the area were looking for the man.

It was unclear why the captain reported the case eight hours after the incident.

The yacht, named de Mareft, is registered in Langkawi island in Malaysia.