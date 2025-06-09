Cambodian troops 'agree to withdraw'

Listen to this article

A Thai marine opens the Ban Hat Lek border gate in Trat at 8am on Sunday, instead of the usual 6am. Cambodia's Koh Kong checkpoint responded by opening an hour later at 9am, leaving traders stranded. Thailand has also shortened service hours and operating days at nine of its 16 border checkpoints with Cambodia. JAKKRIT WAEWKLAIHONG

Cambodian troops have agreed to withdraw from the disputed area and engage in negotiations with their Thai counterparts, following increased pressure from Thailand through the closure of border checkpoints and internet blackouts.

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, said the Cambodian side, led by the Commander of the 3rd Support Division, invited the Thai military, represented by the Commander of the Suranaree Task Force, to discuss the border encroachment issue in the disputed Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani.

In the initial talks, both sides reached a key agreement: the Cambodian troops agreed to withdraw to their original positions, away from the clash site, deeper inside Cambodian territory -- an area traditionally used by Cambodia as a military base.

Additionally, Cambodia agreed to fill in the trenches to restore the area to its natural state, following Thailand's proposal, aiming to reduce tensions and foster cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to use the local border committee mechanism as a channel to discuss sustainable management of the area going forward, he said.

The negotiation occurred after the Royal Thai Army ramped up restrictions at nine out of 16 checkpoints along the border with Cambodia, barring gamblers and large commercial trucks from crossing while ordering shorter opening hours at key crossings between the two countries.

Among the checkpoints affected by the order is the Ban Khlong Luek crossing in Sa Kaeo's Aranyaprathet district, which is under the First Army Region's jurisdiction.

The crossing is now only accessible between 8am-4pm, as opposed to 6am-10pm previously. As of Sunday, Thais were barred from crossing into Poipet across the border, which is known for its casinos.

Moreover, large trucks with more than six wheels were also barred from crossing the Thai-Cambodia Friendship Bridge. Similar restrictions were reported at Khao Din and Ban Taphraya checkpoints.

In areas under the Second Army Region's jurisdiction, several temporary checkpoints also had their operating times significantly reduced, with bans on the export of construction materials now in effect at key crossings in Ubon Ratchathani and Surin provinces.

These actions followed an urgent directive by the commander of the Burapha Task Force, Maj Gen Benjapol Dechatavong Na Ayudhya.

Immigration officers in Sa Kaeo have also been instructed to cut the validity of border passes for eligible residents, including Thais who work and/or have businesses across the border, from 14 days to seven, according to a source.

The decision to restrict Thais from crossing the border to gamble in Cambodian casinos has turned the previously bustling trade zone into ghost towns, with deserted market stalls and visibly subdued activity.

Sak Rayabsri, a 43-year-old freight driver based in Khlong Yai district in Trat, said he now has to adjust his working schedule and delivery plans due to the shortened hours.

A Cambodian family returning from medical treatment in Thailand told the Bangkok Post they were also affected by the revised border hours.

After emergency brain surgery in Thailand, the family was taken to the Chong Sa Ngam checkpoint, only to find it closed.

They had to spend a night in Khukhan district to wait for the border to reopen on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Driving the Prevention and Resolution of Threats earlier Sunday announced measures include cutting electricity and internet to areas known for gambling and scams in the bordering area of Cambodia and controlling goods that could be used in cyber and transnational crimes. The matter would be submitted to the National Security Council.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, meanwhile, warned that Thailand's stricter border measures could backfire on the country's own border trade and exports.

According to the Khmer Times, Cambodia last year exported more than $1.1 billion (about 36 billion baht) worth of goods to Thailand, while Thailand exported over $5.2 billion to Cambodia, meaning Thailand's exports exceeded Cambodia's by more than $4.1 billion.

Nikorndej Balankura, a spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said Sunday the new measures to restrict crossings and limit operating hours at border checkpoints will be implemented gradually and in stages, based on the severity of the situation in each specific area.

He said the border between the two countries is not completely closed, as regular and essential cross-border activities, including trade, education, medical care, and other services, will continue as normal.

Thailand remains fully committed to bilateral mechanisms, especially the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), which will meet on June 14, the spokesman said.

He reiterated Thailand's adherence to the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU 43), a legally binding agreement that both sides have agreed to uphold.

In another development, the Senate was preparing to formally urge the cabinet to convene a special parliamentary session about the situation along the border. The proposed joint sitting would allow for a general debate on the border dispute.