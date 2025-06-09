PM to inspect development projects in Kanchanaburi

A stage was set up for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Huai Krachao district, Kanchanaburi, on Sunday. Piyarach Chongcharoen

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled to visit Kanchanaburi province on Monday to inspect groundwater development projects aimed at easing drought conditions.

The projects, launched under a royal initiative, aim to deliver clean groundwater to areas suffering from chronic water shortages, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said on Sunday.

They serve as models for distributing high-quality water from rich underground sources to drought-prone communities, supporting both household use and agriculture, he added.

The prime minister will tour two key sites in Kanchanaburi: the Ban Pak Chat Nong Bua Project in Lao Khwan district and the Ban Nong Bua Hing Project in Huai Krachao.

Both projects were established to provide sustainable water access in regions that face annual droughts, he said.

Since 2020, the Department of Groundwater Resources has implemented a total of 818 groundwater projects across 74 provinces, 380 districts and 643 sub-districts. These projects benefit an estimated 163,000 households annually.

Additionally, 616 large-scale groundwater development projects for agricultural use have been launched in that period, supporting 8,968 households and irrigating a total of 256,508 rai of farmland.

Mr Jirayu said the visit underscores the government's commitment to translating royal initiatives into tangible outcomes and enhancing water accessibility across all sectors, including agriculture and industry.

In her Facebook post on Sunday, Ms Paetongtarn expressed concern about the water issues, including floods, poor water quality and inadequate water supply systems.

She said national water management strategies were recently discussed with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The premier emphasised the urgency of the situation and her intent to witness conditions firsthand and hear directly from affected communities, noting she would travel to Kanchanaburi on Monday to personally inspect groundwater distribution projects.

"Water isn't just about infrastructure -- it's about quality of life," she wrote.

"The government must ensure equitable access to clean and sufficient water for all."