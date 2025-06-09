Family to receive victim's remains

The body of Nattapong Pinta, one of the last three Thai workers killed in the Hamas attack in Israel, will be repatriated soon, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nattapong, 35, from Phrae province, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct 7, 2023, assault and later confirmed dead. His body was recovered in Rafah by Israeli forces in a joint operation with the Israel Security Agency. Authorities believe he was killed in captivity months ago.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv is coordinating with Israeli authorities to return his remains in accordance with his family's wishes.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her condolences to the family and said the government will continue to "take all necessary measures to ensure the retrieval of deceased Thai hostages in the Gaza Strip back to Thailand as soon as possible.

"Thailand reiterates its call for all sides to return to the negotiating table to pursue a peaceful and lasting resolution to the conflict."

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Nattapong's family in Phrae will receive full support, including compensation, a 40,000-baht funeral allowance, unpaid wages, and over 64,000 baht in accrued retirement benefits. Funeral expenses incurred abroad will also be covered.

Of the 42 Thai workers confirmed dead in the conflict, 39 bodies have been returned so far.