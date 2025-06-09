Suspect list grows as SAO building probe widens

Noppasin: This isn't a theft or murder where the cause is clear.

As investigations into the deadly collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building continue, the Metropolitan Police have signalled that more senior figures, including former and current top executives, may face criminal charges.

In an exclusive interview with the Bangkok Post, Pol Maj Gen Noppasin Poonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and head of the investigation, details how far the chain of responsibility stretches in what he describes as a complex, high-stakes case.

What's the status of the investigation?

We've already pressed charges against the first group of 17 individuals under the Criminal Code, particularly Sections 227 and 238. (Section 227 covers professional negligence in construction that endangers others, while Section 238 covers penalties for certain public danger offences if they result in death or serious injury). These individuals include engineers, designers and construction supervisors.

The charges are serious -- professional misconduct resulting in death. We have evidence of forged engineering signatures, substandard materials and violations of basic safety standards.

The cement and steel used, to give one example, didn't meet the specifications outlined in the contract's terms of reference.

Is it just negligence, or is there corruption involved?

There are clearly three core failures: design, supervision and construction materials. All contributed to the building's collapse and the resulting deaths. But there's more. We're investigating delays in contract termination. The project's inspection committee found that only 23% of the work was completed, far short of the expected 80%.

Consequently, a resolution to cancel the contract was passed on Jan 15, 2025. However, this cancellation was delayed until March 28, the day the building collapsed. The key question is why this two-month gap from January to March occurred without the contract being terminated.

Are senior SAO officials being investigated?

Yes. We expect more names -- including senior and former SAO officials -- to be added to the list of suspects. The committee, appointed by the prime minister and chaired by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is nearly done with its three-month investigation. Once we receive their report, we'll be able to identify who else may have violated Section 157 -- misconduct by public officials.

Has anyone else filed criminal complaints?

News anchor Narakorn Tiyayon and former senator Damrong Phuttan lodged a complaint at Bang Sue police station (on May 2) against current SAO Auditor-General Montien Charoenphol and former auditor-general Prachak Boonyang for gross negligence and misconduct under Section 157 and for recklessness leading to the deaths of others.

We've accepted the case and must submit our findings to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) within 30 days.

Could current SAO executives also face charges?

Possibly. Just because they haven't been named yet doesn't mean they're in the clear. We're still gathering evidence. If it emerges that any current SAO officials were involved in procurement, TOR drafting, contract approvals or disbursements, we'll submit that to the NACC for review. We're now waiting on several more statements and the final results of the technical probe.

Are there any challenges with the forensic evidence?

Fortunately, we were able to preserve critical samples -- concrete, steel and lift shaft structures. These samples have been sent to academic institutions, including Chulalongkorn University and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. Their engineering experts are assisting us in analysing whether the materials used were defective.

How does this compare with other cases you've handled?

It's definitely more complex. This isn't a theft or murder case where the cause is clear-cut. Here, we must rely heavily on expert opinions and technical documentation. From the TOR drafting to the bidding process and on-site execution, every stage must be dissected. We're even coordinating with the Department of Special Investigation, which is probing possible bid rigging and nominee involvement.

What's the link between the collapse and the quake?

That's precisely why this case is so troubling. The building was over 1,000km away from the epicentre of the earthquake that occurred (in Myanmar). And yet, in Bangkok, only this one 30-storey building collapsed within eight seconds and in a pancake style. Other nearby buildings stood unharmed. That makes it statistically and structurally abnormal. It points to man-made causes, not natural ones.

How can you assure accountability will follow?

Our team is committed to following the facts. We're building the case carefully, focusing on professional standards, construction protocols and legal thresholds. The investigation might be time-consuming, but it must be thorough. We owe it to the victims and the public.

Final thoughts?

This is the first case of its kind -- where a major structure in Bangkok collapsed entirely, causing multiple fatalities. Someone -- or several people -- made decisions that led to this tragedy. And those responsible will face justice.