Stakes high for next central bank chief

Sutapa: Has extensive private sector experience

As the clock ticks down on Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput's term, which is ending on Sept 30, Thailand's central bank chief is preparing to hand over the reins at a time of mounting economic uncertainty.

With global instability, domestic fiscal pressure, and calls for monetary policy recalibration, the search for his successor has become one of the most closely watched appointments in the country's financial sector.

The nomination and screening process is being led by former finance minister Sathit Limpongpan, who now chairs the selection committee.

The chosen candidate will be expected to strike a delicate balance between stabilising inflation, supporting economic recovery, and strengthening financial resilience in a volatile global environment.

Among the leading contenders is Sutapa Amornvivat, 51, who, despite never having worked at the central bank, brings extensive experience from both the public and private sectors.

A recipient of the Royal Thai Government Scholarship, Ms Sutapa earned her bachelor's in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University and a PhD in Economics, with a focus on Management and Policy, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Her international credentials include work as an economist at the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC during 2005-2008 and a risk management executive at ING Financial Group in the Netherlands during 2008-2010.

After returning to Thailand, she joined the Fiscal Policy Office before rising to Deputy CEO and Chief Economist at Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), where she headed the Economic Intelligence Center (EIC).

Dr Sutapa is also known for founding Abacus Digital, Thailand's first fintech spin-off under SCB, which received licences for personal lending and nanofinance from the Bank of Thailand.

She became its founding CEO since 2017 and has worked there ever since. The platform integrates AI into credit scoring and promotes ethical lending practices, reflecting her forward-thinking approach to inclusive finance.

As Thailand faces mounting fiscal and monetary challenges, Ms Sutapa's blend of analytical acumen, leadership in digital innovation, and cross-sectoral experience makes her a strong candidate to lead the central bank into its next chapter.

Other six candidates bring a range of experiences to the table. They are Kobsak Pootrakul, 57, a senior executive vice-president at Bangkok Bank and chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations; Roong Mallikamas, 56, current deputy governor of the Bank of Thailand; Vitai Ratanakorn, 54, president and chief executive officer of the Government Savings Bank.

The others are Anusorn Tamajai, 59, economist and former member of the BoT's Monetary Policy Committee and the dean of the economics faculty at University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce; Somprawin Manprasert, 50, former chief economist at Siam Commercial Bank and Bank of Ayudhya; and Wikran Supamongkol, 50, chairman of Two Capital.

As the selection process enters its final stage, all eyes remain on who among them will be entrusted with steering Thailand's monetary policy through a period of heightened uncertainty.