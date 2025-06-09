Deeper China, Asean ties driven by AI

Media can help foster mutual trust and understanding, writes Vanniya Sriangura

Amid rising global uncertainty and geopolitical shifts, the deepening of cooperation between Asean and China has become more essential than ever.

At a recent forum in Luoyang, China, experts and officials emphasised Artificial Intelligence (AI) can serve as a powerful tool to enhance people-to-people connectivity, with media playing a central role in fostering mutual trust and understanding.

The forum, titled "Harnessing the Power of AI to Enhance Communication Cooperation in the Region," was jointly organised by the Asean-China Centre (ACC), China International Communications Group (CICG), and China Center for International Communication Development.

It brought together Asean governments, embassies, and media outlets for a series of discussions on regional digital transformation and AI-enabled communication.

In his opening speech, Secretary-General of the Asean-China Centre, Shi Zhongjun, noted that AI is rapidly reshaping the global media landscape.

"Artificial Intelligence has become a transformative force, impacting industries across the board, especially media," he said. "As the saying goes, 'Every coin has two sides.' While AI presents tremendous opportunities, it also introduces complex challenges, particularly the proliferation of fake news and disinformation."

Mr Shi called for collaboration to leverage AI for positive communication while developing safeguards against its potential misuse.

Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Phan Tam, who also gave a keynote speech, stressed that integrating AI into journalism is no longer optional in today's fast-paced information environment.

"We are living in an era where the speed of information dissemination is measured in seconds," he said. "The application of AI in journalism is essential. However, it must be grounded in professional ethics, social responsibility, and human oversight."

Mr Tam emphasised the importance of contextual adaptation, that AI in journalism must reflect the political, social, and cultural realities of different regions. A one-size-fits-all model will not work, he said.

Meanwhile, AI must help eliminate disparities among news organisations through shared resources such as open-source tools, joint training programmes, and regional knowledge exchanges, Mr Tam said.

Another key speaker, Associate Professor Yafei Zhang of Renmin University of China, emphasised AI's potential to unify humanity and address the shared global challenges.

She highlighted four key areas where AI can drive cross-border collaboration.

They include transcending language and cultural barriers; enhancing knowledge sharing and democratising access to essential services, particularly education; solving shared global problems such as climate change and public health; and empowering the digital economy by optimising e-commerce and supply chains.

Prof Zhang cited China's initiative to position AI as a global public good, advocating for open-source technologies and shared infrastructure to ensure equitable access.

"Technology should serve the common good of all peoples," she said.

"The digital gap is widening. We must transcend digital hegemony and divide the 'digital cake' fairly."

She called on the media to build public awareness about AI's societal impact, encourage inclusive dialogue, and empower citizens to engage in shaping AI governance.

Prof Zhang also underscored the importance of strengthening ethical frameworks and international participation, particularly from the Global South, in formulating AI standards for media and communication.

"It is vital that media from developing countries actively engage in global discussions on AI governance. This includes producing multilingual content, fostering inclusive public debates, creating platforms for diverse stakeholders, and advocating for shared values."

She emphasised that media outlets should champion rational discourse, promote awareness of governance frameworks, and help create a supportive environment for international consensus on AI ethics.

Despite the enthusiasm for AI cooperation, Prof Zhang acknowledged several significant challenges:

Cybersecurity and digital sovereignty: Concerns over data privacy and surveillance highlight the need for robust, regulatory frameworks and mutual trust.

Uneven digital development: Regional disparities and urban-rural divides could hinder seamless digital integration.

Inconsistent standards: Diverging policies on digital trade, data localisation, and intellectual property complicate efforts at harmonisation.

She concluded with urging stakeholders to leverage the mutual empowerment of culture and technology to amplify the voices of diverse civilisations in global discourse.

During the forum, media representatives also engaged in meaningful exchanges, sharing their experiences and perspectives on navigating the evolving media landscape in the era of AI.

They highlighted the critical importance of media ethics, digital literacy, and collective action in the fight against fake news and disinformation. The discussions also underscored the media's growing responsibility in the ethical application of AI technologies.

A strong emphasis was placed on nurturing young media talent through exchange programmes and collaborative initiatives, recognising the pivotal role youth play in fostering friendship and understanding between China and Asean.

The forum also witnessed the launch of two key initiatives: the Joint Initiative on Promoting Asean-China Media Ecosystem Governance through the Application of Artificial Intelligence Technologies and the Plan on Asean-China New Media Exchange Programme, jointly introduced by the ACC and CICG.

These initiatives aim to enhance the professional capacity of media practitioners across China and Asean by promoting practical cooperation through workshops, seminars, and experience-sharing sessions focused on new media communication and AI-driven content production.