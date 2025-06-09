Bombs in downtown Pattani, no injuries

The scene after the explosion at the night food market in downtown Pattani on Sunday night. (Photo: Adbullah Benjakat)

PATTANI - Two bombs went off in the city centre of Pattani on Sunday night. No injuries were reported.

One blast occurred near the night food market about 8pm and the other bomb detonated close to nearby Santisuk Hotel, both in Muang district, police said.

Police said the two bombs were placed in roadside trash bins by insurgents. No injuries were reported but some motorcycles were damaged.

A third, unexploded bomb was later discovered and destroyed by army explosives experts.

The investigation was continuing