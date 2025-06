Bombs in downtown Pattani, no injuries reported

The night food market is damaged by one of the bombs that went off in downtown Pattani on Sunday night. (Photo: Adbullah Benjakat)

PATTANI - Two bombs went off in the city centre of Pattani on Sunday night but no injuries have been reported.

One blast took place near the night food market at 8pm and another one exploded close to nearby Santisuk Hotel, both in Muang district, police said.

Police said the two bombs were placed in roadside trash bins by an unknown number of insurgents. No injuries were reported but some motorcycles were damaged as authorities were looking into the incident, they added.