Bus service to Cambodia suspended

PUBLISHED : 9 Jun 2025 at 10:19

WRITER: Online Reporters

A Bangkok-Phnom Penh bus operated by Transport Co. (Photo: Transport Co)
A Bangkok-Phnom Penh bus operated by Transport Co. (Photo: Transport Co)

State-run Transport Co suspended bus services between Bangkok and Phnom Penh and Siem Reap on Monday.

The state enterprise said on Facebook that the services were halted because passenger buses were prohibited from crossing the Thai-Cambodian border.

According to Transport Co, the Bangkok-Siem Reap bus route is a distance of 419 kilometres. There were two daily trips. Each departed Bangkok and Siem Reap at 9am. The fare was 750 baht.

The Bangkok-Phnom Penh route was 719km. There were also two daily trips, departing from Bangkok and Phnom Penh at 8am. The fare was 900 baht.

