Troop withdrawals avoided escalation, says Hun Sen

Lt Gen Nutt Sriin, fifth from left, shakes hands with Lt Gen Srey Duek of Cambodia in Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province, on Sunday. (Photo: Mammoth S Nutt Facebook account)

Thailand and Cambodia have avoided large-scale clashes by withdrawing troops from the contested border area, according to former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sun.

Hun Sen, who is now senate president, on Sunday called the latest military movements an "adjustment" to de-escalate the situation at the border, the Khmer Times reported on Monday.

Thai and Cambodian soldiers moved back to the positions they have held since last year in the disputed Chong Bok area in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province, on Sunday evening.

Cambodian troops also agreed to fill in the trenches they had dug in the disputed area.

The withdrawal was agreed at talks in Chong Bok on Sunday morning. The Cambodian delegation was led by Lt Gen Srey Duek, deputy chief of the Cambodian army and commander of the 3rd Support Division.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree said on Sunday Maj Gen Somphob Pharawet, commander of the Suranaree Task Force, represented the Thai army.

"It's man-to-man talks," Lt Gen Nutt Sriin, the deputy chief of the 2nd Region Army, wrote on his Facebook account. He was also at the talks.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Sunday night thanked Thai soldiers and the army for their patience and adhering to peaceful means to sort out the conflict.

However, Lt Gen Nutt posted another message on his Facebook account on Monday saying Thailand should not lower its guard and advocated making preparations to handle such a situation in the future.

"The problem in the future might not be easily solved, like the one today," he warned.