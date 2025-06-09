Frenchman arrested in Pattaya denies child-sex charge

Listen to this article

Police arrest the suspect in his room in Pattaya on Sunday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

PATTAYA - A 44-year-old Frenchman has been arrested in this seaside tourist city for allegedly paying for sex with a 13-year-old girl in the northeastern province of Nong Khai.

Police sources said the suspect was taken into custody from a room at the Pattaya Plaza Condotel on Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 59 about 1pm on Sunday.

The man was wanted under an arrest warrant approved by Nong Khai Provincial Court on Friday last week. He allegedly had sex recently with a 13-year-old girl at a hotel room in central Nong Khai.

According to police, the girl was a victim of forced prostitution, sold when she visited her mother, who worked at a beer bar in Nong Khai.

The Frenchman denied the charge.