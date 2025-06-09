Parked car teeming with roaches gives netizens the shudders

The car was full of rubbish and cockroaches. (Photo: screen capture)

A video of a car full of rubbish and cockroaches in a parking lot in Bangkok sent shudders of repugnance through social media.

The clip was first posted on TikTok by user @hotwave_ploy. It showed the interior of the car cluttered with rubbish and thousands of cockroaches, and sparked widespread horror, curiosity and speculation online.

The man who posted the video said he was with his girlfriend when they parked their car in the lot on Saturday. As they were getting out, he noticed there was something unusual in the car parked next to them, but could not see what.

He looked closer and recoiled in horror as he realised the car was full of rubbish and cockroaches. He took a video, zooming in on the bugs moving around in the car.

The video quickly gained momentum as it spread online. Many viewers wondered if it was real or digitally altered. Some said maybe the owner was dead inside the car.

Most found it horrifying.

However, the poster said afterwards that when he returned later that day the car and its occupants were gone. Presumably, the owner had driven it away.

In a subsequent clip, he described the scene as so disturbing that he just had to record it. “There were so many cockroaches, I can’t imagine how anyone could drive that car,” he said.