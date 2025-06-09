MPs question source of B12m 'thrown out' by adviser to telecom regulator

Listen to this article

From left, MPs Phanida Mongkolsawat, Pukkamon Nunarnan and Rukchanok Srinork speak to reporters at the Revenue Department in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Wisuttipong Rodpai)

Three MPs from the opposition People's Party have asked the Revenue Department to probe the source of 12 million baht in cash that an adviser to the telecom regulatory body left in a garbage area at the condominium building he resides in.

MPs Pukkamon Nunarnan, Rukchanok Srinork and Phanida Mongkolsawat filed their request at the Revenue Department on Monday.

They asked the department to investigate how lawyer Taweewat Sengkaew, an adviser to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, earned the cash that he "accidentally" discarded last week among the garbage at the condominium building in Muang Thong Thani estate, in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi.

The cash was found covered with clothing in a plastic box in a garbage area on the fourth floor on Thursday. The woman who found it is a resident who wanted to use what she assumed was a discarded plastic box. When she opened it, she found the money.

MP Pukkamon said she wondered if Mr Taweewat had really earned the money professionally, through his law practice, and if the serial numbers of the banknotes in the box could help reveal the source of the cash.

Mr Taweewat reportedly told police last week that he accidentally discarded the box after his fifth-floor condominium unit was damaged by a burst water pipe. At the time, he thought the box contained only old clothes.

It was reported that Mr Taweewat’s wife is a director at the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission and that an inquiry was now underway into whether she should have included the 12 million baht in her declaration of assets.