Sparse attendance at school near Cambodian border

Only five pupils were present in this classroom at Ban Hat Lek School in Trat on Monday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

TRAT: A school in Khlong Yai district, which borders Cambodia, was only sparsely attended on Monday as many of the Cambodian children forming the majority of its students were absent because of the territorial dispute.

Only about 30 students gathered for the 8am morning assembly at Ban Hat Lek Primary School, although about 150 students are enroled there - about 70% of them Cambodian youngster who cross the border every school day.

After morning assembly, about 70 students were finally present for classes. One classroom had only five pupils.

Acting principle Sudarat Ketbanthoeng said the school continued classes after the limited opening of the Thai-Cambodian border through the Ban Hat Lek crossing. The change caused the school to adjust its services to protect the education of its students, she said.

Since Saturday, Thai authorities have allowed the Ban Hat Lek crossing in Khlong Yai district to open from 8am to 4pm, instead of 6am to 6pm. It is a part of Thailand’s border-related responses to the Cambodian military's intrusion into the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani and increase in forces near the border with Thailand.

The reciprocal border measures prompted Cambodian soldiers to withdraw from Chong Bok on Sunday.

However, Thai and Cambodian officials at the Ban Hat Lek crossing actually let Cambodian students cross the border to the school without having to wait for the new opening hours. Therefore, Ms Sudarat said, she would inform all parents that their children could come to school as usual.

About 80% of the shops near the border crossing were closed on Monday, the first business day since the border restrictions were introduced. The shops were closed because Thailand has prohibited gamblers and tourists from crossing into Cambodia through Ban Hat Lek.

Cargo trucks, traders and Cambodians seeking medical care are allowed to cross the border there.