Thai school near Cambodian border in Trat nearly deserted

Five pupils are present in this classroom at Ban Hat Lek School in Trat on Monday. Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong

TRAT: A Thai School in Khlong Yai district which borders Cambodia was sparsely attended on Monday as many Cambodian children who formed the majority of its students were absent amid a territorial dispute.

Only about 30 students gathered during the morning assembly at Ban Hat Lek School at about 8am, despite the fact that about 150 students are registered at the primary school. Cambodian children formed about 70% of its students.

After the morning assembly, about 70 students were present for their classes. There were only five pupils in one classroom.

Sudarat Ketbanthoeng, acting director of the school, said the school continued with its teaching after the limited opening of the Thai-Cambodian border through the Ban Hat Lek crossing. The change also caused the school to adjust its services to protect the education of its students, she said.

Since Saturday, Thai authorities have opened the Ban Hat Lek crossing in Khlong Yai district from 8am to 4pm instead of 6am to 6pm. It is a part of Thailand’s border-related responses to the Cambodian military intrusion into Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani and increase in forces near the border with Thailand. The reciprocal border measures prompted Cambodian soldiers to withdraw from Chong Bok on Sunday.

However, Thai and Cambodian authorities at the Ban Hat Lek crossing actually let Cambodian students cross the border to the school without having to wait for the new opening hours. Therefore, Ms Sudarat, the acting school director, said she would inform all parents that their children could come to school as usual.

Meanwhile, about 80% of shops near the border crossing were closed on Monday, the first business day since the border restriction measures were introduced. The shops were closed as Thailand prohibits gamblers and tourists from crossing the Ban Hat Lek checkpoint to Cambodia.

Cargo trucks, traders and Cambodian patients are still allowed to cross the border there.