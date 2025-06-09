Thailand's bidet spray - hygienic bathroom culture found in every home

In Thailand, a bidet spray is used for cleaning after using the toilet. (Photo: Pexels)

Thailand’s approach to personal hygiene after using the toilet has deep cultural roots. Traditionally, people used a small bowl to pour water for cleaning. Over time, this practice evolved into the use of the bidet spray - a simple handheld device that is now a standard fixture in nearly every Thai bathroom. And for many foreigners who experience it for the first time, it often becomes an unexpectedly appreciated feature.

Foreigners on Reddit often share their enthusiastic reactions to the Thai bidet spray. One user, @noobnomad, described their experience by saying, “blast strong, aim true, that poop goes off no need tissue.” Another user, @noah2C, even went as far as to declare, “Bum gun should win some kind of innovation award” - using the nickname “bum gun,” a playful term for the bidet spray. The bidet spray has also sparked lighthearted debates among Reddit users about the best way to use it - should one spray from the front or the back?

While some countries in Asia, such as Japan, are known for high-tech toilets with built-in bidet functions, Thailand’s manual bidet spray has won hearts for its simplicity, ease of use, and affordability.

(Photo: Pexels)

Interestingly, the popularity of this bathroom tool isn’t limited to Thailand. Similar devices are commonly used in several countries across Asia and the Middle East, including Cambodia, China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and others.

A word of caution for those using the spray in Thailand’s scorching summer months: since the device draws directly from the water supply, the water temperature can get surprisingly high - hot enough to cause discomfort if not used carefully.

According to records, the first Thai-made bidet spray was introduced in 1972 by Narong Lohakij Limited Partnership, which is now known under the brand HANG. Since then, it has become a household essential across the country.

In contrast, many European homes use the bidet - a separate plumbing fixture designed specifically for washing after toileting. While it serves a similar purpose, the bidet generally requires more space and comes with a higher installation cost.

Given these differences, it’s no surprise that Thailand - and many other Asian countries - have embraced the bidet spray as their go-to hygiene solution.